MorseLife’s Holocaust Learning Experience receives $1 million gift

MorseLife, a nationally recognized, award-winning leader in senior care, announced that its Holocaust Learning Experience (HLE) initiative has received a $1 million donation.

HLE equips educators with easy-to-use tools to equip the next generation to face challenges with courage, resilience and civic responsibility. The digital platform is designed for scalability, with a prepackaged curriculum for students in grades five through 12, bringing lessons to life with immediacy and ease.

Its adoption is already underway in districts large and small, proving how a program rooted in history can be scaled with speed to meet today’s urgent challenges.

Keith Myers, president and CEO of MorseLife, said “our vision is focused: to inspire students with the courage to face down fear, the resilience to meet challenges with dignity, and the moral compass to build a safer and more hopeful future.”

With this gift, he said, “we have expanded HLE’s reach nationwide, bringing critical lessons from history into classrooms at the very moment they are most needed. Philanthropy at its best is about trust—and this donor’s trust in MorseLife ensures that we can deliver impact now, not someday. Together, we are changing the national conversation: from fear to resilience, from division to resolve and from hate to hope.”

In a time when division spreads quickly, HLE has a proven impact—one that resonates with teachers, students and philanthropists alike. The measurable results from students after just one lesson are a testament to the effectiveness of the HLE curriculum:

87% say they can imagine themselves in another person’s shoes.

85% say they are more likely to intervene when they witness bullying or hate language.

84% say they feel prepared to speak up rather than stand by.

Teachers using HLE across subjects, including literature, math and even athletics, say: “We’ve used countless resources over the years, but this one truly feels like a gift. The lessons are ready to use, simple to navigate, and they ignite the conversations that remind me why I chose to be a teacher.”

In response to growing requests from educators and civic leaders, MorseLife is convening private briefings for philanthropists, foundations and communal leaders. These sessions provide a look at how HLE is transforming contemporary classrooms, and how further support can extend its reach to more schools and more children.