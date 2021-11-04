ORT to host live ceremony for ‘Teacher of the Year’ award on Nov. 9

ORT, the global education network driven by Jewish values, will host a live ceremony on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. ET to announce its “Teacher of the Year” for 2021.

The award is an opportunity to appreciate our fantastic educators and celebrate the dedication they have shown to their students and colleagues this past year.

The competition was launched on World Teachers’ Day last month and has seen dozens of students, parents, school principals and supporters nominate their candidates. Entries came from countries across the ORT network, including Israel, Argentina, Mexico, Singapore, Russia and Ukraine.

The past 18 months have posed an almost unprecedented challenge to educators globally. When our schools were forced to close due to national lockdowns, hundreds of thousands of ORT students were faced with uncertainty about their education.

Thanks to the dedication and commitment of their teachers, we were able to adapt to remote learning and sustain and develop great educational experiences for our students.

Teacher of the Year nominators were asked to provide details of how candidates had demonstrated their commitment and resilience during this time to help their students and colleagues. Countless educators went above and beyond the call of duty to provide such support, and we are delighted to take this opportunity to celebrate them and their work.

Next week’s live event will feature the presentation of a prize and certificate to the winner and an opportunity to view ORT’s new Face the Future film.

It is part of a global campaign which demonstrates how ORT is changing lives and preparing students for meaningful futures through our unique blend of excellent education, global citizenship and Jewish values.