CareerForward expands fellowship to prepare students for Jewish nonprofit careers

More than half of Jewish professionals who work outside the Jewish communal world say they are unfamiliar with Jewish nonprofits, according to Leading Edge’s “2025 State of Jewish Nonprofit Talent” report. CareerForward, a Jewish Impact Fellowship from the Orthodox Union (OU) powered by JLIC Yavneh, aims to introduce college juniors to careers in Jewish nonprofit organizations. Applications for the second cohort are open through Oct. 25.

Jewish nonprofits offer careers in education, media, advocacy, social services and community building. According to Leading Edge, 87% of Jewish nonprofit employees say they feel proud to work for their organization, above the U.S. benchmark. Young people already work in the field: 20% of the Jewish nonprofit workforce is under 30.

For students, the fellowship provides work experience, career coaching and introductions to organizations seeking new talent.

“Meeting professionals who were only a few years out of school made the path feel real,” said Ethan Birk, a first-cohort fellow and student at Yeshiva University’s Sy Syms School of Business. “I could see the different roles available and picture where I might fit.”

CareerForward is a program of the OU Leadership Pipeline Initiative. The new educator track is offered in partnership with UJA-Federation of New York and the Mayberg Foundation. Through JLIC’s campus network, the fellowship connects students active in Jewish life on campus with Jewish nonprofit organizations seeking prospective employees.

“OU and JLIC are in a unique position to help build the next generation of Jewish professionals, with access to an incredible talent pool of thousands of college students across North America,” said Rabbi Jonathan Shulman, JLIC’s chief program officer. “CareerForward allows us to identify these young leaders and help them turn their passion for Jewish life into meaningful careers serving the Jewish community.”

CareerForward Fellows. Credit: Courtesy of JLIC.

This year, CareerForward adds a Formal Educator Track in response to a shortage of teachers at Jewish day schools. Prizmah reports that day school leaders across North America, from schools of all sizes and religious affiliations, identify teacher shortages as a leading challenge. Fellows in the Formal Educator Track work weekly at a local Jewish day school during the spring semester, paired with experienced teachers. Nonprofit Track fellows explore organizational leadership, community impact and how to build a sustainable career. Fellows in both tracks attend six virtual seminars led by experienced professionals.

The fellowship runs from the spring of students’ junior year through the fall of their senior year, providing professional experience before graduation. Along the way, fellows:



Explore career opportunities through a weekly placement or summer internship before committing to a career path.



Receive hands-on career guidance with personalized placement support and interview preparation.



Work one-on-one with a professional career coach to turn their interests into a clear plan.



Complete a capstone project that addresses a need in a community they care about.



Connect with Jewish professionals. A Shabbaton and a New York City workday bring fellows together with peers and Jewish professionals.



Receive job-placement assistance in the Jewish nonprofit sector after graduation.

Fellows from the first cohort interned at organizations including Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Prizmah, Shalom Task Force, OpenDor Media, TEACH Coalition, Yachad and Beit Din of America. Bailey Spitz, now a J.D. candidate at Fordham University School of Law, wanted to combine her interest in nonprofit work with a legal career. “I was able to find an internship at the Beit Din of America with CareerForward’s help, which gave me the opportunity to combine my interests in Jewish nonprofits and law on a high level,” she said.

The second cohort will expand to 25 students, including 10-15 in the new Formal Educator Track.

Applications close Sunday, Oct. 25. College juniors can apply at: https://oujlic.org/careerforward-application/.

Organizations interested in hosting a CareerForward fellow can contact: Careerforward@yavneh.us.

For more information, visit: https://www.yavnehoncampus.org/careerforward.