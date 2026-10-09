More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

A ‘peace prize’ for the vilification of Israel

Honoring Navi Pillay highlights the moral rot of the United Nations and Nobel Committee.

Ruthie Blum
Navi Pillay, chair of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, addresses a press conference. Credit: Jean-Marc Ferré/U.N. Photo.
Navi Pillay, chair of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, addresses a press conference. Credit: Jean-Marc Ferré/U.N. Photo.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.
(Oct. 9, 2026 / JNS)

There are bad decisions and disgraceful ones. And then there’s the awarding of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay.

The choice is hardly out of character for an award whose history has repeatedly shown that its name guarantees nothing about its recipients’ merit. Indeed, this isn’t an aberration for the Norwegian committee. But it’s an especially egregious example of a familiar pattern: an international establishment congratulating itself for advancing peace while rewarding people whose records make a mockery of the concept.

Pillay, who chaired the United Nations Commission of Inquiry that accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, has become a symbol of the double standards permeating the global system. The woman now being feted in the name of peace presided over a more aptly dubbed “inquisition” whose whole purpose was to brand the Jewish state with a bloody—blood libelous—stain. Like an irremovable tattoo.

The term “genocide” has a specific legal definition, including the requirement to establish intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a protected national, ethnic, racial or religious group. It’s laughable to suggest that Israel’s behavior even remotely fits that description, as it took great pains to avoid civilian casualties and flooded Gaza with humanitarian aid.

That Hamas kept stealing the food and medicine, and prevented anyone other than its goons from entering the hundreds of miles of tunnels, was never of interest to Pillay and her ilk. Nor did they ever note that the population in Gaza has grown in the past three years. Some genocide.

Though her commission’s report wasn’t a judicial verdict, the force of its accusation was unmistakable, and Pillay was gleefully instrumental in promoting the lie for pernicious purposes. Which we now see has paid off, big-time.

This was hardly the first time her commission helped fuel the campaign to portray Israel as uniquely depraved. Pillay, a former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (2008-2014), was appointed to her latest post in 2021. That was when the “Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory” was established by the U.N. Human Rights Council to concoct a report to vilify Israel.

And, boy, did she ever come through for her anti-Israel colleagues, producing a mendacious paper on Israeli “crimes” in Gaza. Its allegations reinforced a false narrative depicting Israel not as a country at war with sadistic barbarians—thousands of whom breached the border on Oct. 7, 2023 to rape, maim and slaughter 1,200 innocent Israelis, and abduct 251 others—but as a sexually abusive state.

Nothing new about the turpitude of the U.N.’s endless attempts to demonize Israel. So, Pillay’s having been selected to head the commission wasn’t surprising.

Ditto for her winning an award transformed long ago into a vehicle for leftist virtue-signaling. In his 1895 will, Swedish scientist/businessman Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite, bequeathed most of his immense fortune to establishing prizes in science, literature and peace.

The latter was intended to recognize efforts toward fraternity among nations. Its subsequent history, however, has repeatedly exposed the gulf between those ideals and the eponymous committee’s selections. Rather than consistently rewarding meaningful contributions to peace, the prize has served as a platform for globalist ideology involving the inversion of right and wrong.

Pillay epitomizes this moral rot. Her new laureate status is less an honor than a mark of Cain.

To add to this blot, her prize was announced on Oct. 9, two days after Israel marked the third anniversary of the worst atrocities committed against Jews since the Holocaust. The timing highlights the perversity of the prize and its recipient.

Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) at a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on June 2, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
After meeting Qatari mediator, Dem senator says Iran deal not imminent, ‘skimpy’
“The administration is giving its middle finger to the Congress,” Sen. Chris Murphy told reporters, after he was denied access to U.S. military facilities in the Gulf.
October 8, 2026 05:47 PM
Andrew Bernard
Capt. Eliav Haim Tzapalamus, 21, from Haifa, a combat officer in the IDF’s 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion, who was killed in Southern Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF officer killed in Humvee accident in Southern Lebanon
Three other soldiers were lightly wounded when the military vehicle overturned.
October 9, 2026 12:54 AM
JNS Staff
Mamdani fire
U.S. News
Mamdani statement an effort to ‘hijack’ Oct. 7 anniversary, Danon tells JNS
“Mamdani could not even give us one day to mourn without defaming the Jewish people and giving cover to our enemies,” Inna Vernikov, a Jewish member of the New York City Council, told JNS. “We will not let Mamdani and his radical pals rewrite Oct. 7.”
Oct. 7, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Boeing
World News
Boeing explains its silence, as ‘false flag’ claims swirl around flydubai attack
The manufacturer told JNS that its role in the Saudi probe limits its ability to issue public comment on the aircraft’s survival of a reported 14,000-foot nosedive.
Oct. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:18
Christian leaders from 123 countries visit Shiloh
08:05
IDF to launch Oct. 7 military honors review next week
07:45
British Airways to resume Tel Aviv flights on Oct. 25
07:34
Israel blasts decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay
07:27
Palestinian Authority postpones first legislative elections in 20 years
07:07
Netanyahu invites Brazil’s Bolsonaro to visit Israel
06:53
UN Watch slams Nobel Peace Prize for Navi Pillay
06:02
UN investigator who accused Israel of genocide wins Nobel Peace Prize
05:37
‘UK Jews nine times more likely than Muslims to face hate crime’
05:33
Binyamin launches body-camera initiative for Jewish shepherds
04:52
Australian police chief warns of ‘very volatile’ security threat to Jews
04:10
UK Green Party leader loses parliamentary bid after anti-Zionist vote
03:34
Berlin parties reach antisemitism deal ahead of coalition talks
03:17
European Parliament backs adding Muslim Brotherhood-linked entities to EU terror list
03:08
Netanyahu meets Paraguayan vice president in Jerusalem
02:33
Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow
02:13
ZAKA recovers remains of final Oct. 7 victim
01:59
Three killed in Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport
01:53
Trump: US won’t strike Iran before Nov. 3 midterms
01:15
Sa’ar: Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem next week
01:02
Herzog presents civilian heroism awards to six flydubai heroes
14:46
IDF officer killed, three soldiers injured in southern Lebanon
14:05
US officials in Saudi Arabia now require ‘special authorization’ to use Riyadh airport
13:10
Israel eliminates two Hamas members, including one who held hostages
12:29
Syria ‘key’ part of MidEast ‘Rubik’s Cube,’ US envoy says
12:05
USS Abraham Lincoln returning from Iran after ‘historic mission,’ Hegseth says
11:41
Pennsylvania human rights panel decries ‘racist, antisemitic’ vandalism at playground
10:58
‘Absolutely despicable,’ Hochul says of anti-Israel protesters disrupting Oct. 7 vigil
10:46
Trump endorses Mike Rodgers over ‘terrorist sympathizer’ El-Sayed
08:59
Netanyahu says he received no warning of Oct. 7 attack
08:43
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Five shepherds wounded as Palestinian terror wave continues
08:28
Noa Argamani returns to Nova massacre site with 1,000 Christian leaders
08:23
Rep. Randy Fine: There will never be a Palestinian state
08:04
Dutch Jewish author says ‘terrorist Hamas mob’ assaulted him at protest
07:44
Police: Jerusalem sukkah arson was ‘racially motivated’
07:22
Three indicted for selling gun to Beersheva bus station terrorist
07:02
Antisemitic hate crimes in England and Wales rise 10%, Jews most targeted per capita
06:44
UK diplomats leave former consulate as Israel downgrades status
06:22
Undercover Israeli forces arrest terror suspect in Samaria
06:08
Netanyahu hosts Paraguayan vice president to discuss closer ties
05:55
IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorist in Khan Yunis strike
05:45
Netanyahu congratulates SNSD party on Republika Srpska win
05:35
Arab Jerusalem pharmacy student indicted over plot to kill Jews with explosives, poisons
05:26
Two Palestinian teens face indictment over suspected arson in Samaria
04:53
Israel’s US envoy: Son breathing on his own after terror attack
04:29
Hadash MK Ofer Cassif convicted of assaulting police officer
04:11
Herzog thanks Trump for ‘heartfelt’ Oct. 7 statement
03:55
Netanyahu vows to continue pursuing Oct. 7 murderers
03:31
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claims that Strait of Hormuz is shut
03:10
Israeli forces demolish home of terrorist who killed Netanel Shukrun
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews were betrayed after Oct. 7
October 8, 2026 01:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Oct. 7 isn’t over ...
Fiamma Nirenstein
Anne Herzberg. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The UN’s anti-Israel blacklist
Anne Herzberg