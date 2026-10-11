More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Boy George to play two Tel Aviv shows after penning pro-Israel anthem

Since the release of his song, friends have stopped calling, and an invitation to a friend’s memorial service was withdrawn, the artist said.

David Isaac
Boy George of the band Culture Club, Jan. 1, 2012. Credit: Eva Rinaldi/Flickr/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Boy George of the band Culture Club, Jan. 1, 2012. Credit: Eva Rinaldi/Flickr/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
(Oct. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Boy George, the ’80s pop icon, who came out as an outspoken supporter of Israel after the release of his new single, “We Will Dance Again,” a sort of pop song “J’Accuse” about the upswell of anti-Israel animus following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, will make two concert appearances in Tel Aviv next month.

The venue, Menora Mivtachim Arena, which accommodates up to 11,000 for concerts, is almost sold out for the first concert on Nov. 4. Last week, Boy George announced that he’s adding a second concert on Nov. 7.

Boy George is best known for his 1983 hit “Karma Chameleon,” which he performed with his band, Culture Club. In terms of social activism, he is more identified with the LGBT+ community. He received a lifetime achievement award at the British LGBT Awards in May, two months before he released his pro-Israel song, which surprised many with its unsparing lyrics, which take aim at Israel’s accusers.

“You never mention October 7
Young girls raped against trees
Murdered brutally
For the crime of dancing
You condemn the Jews, with selective memory
Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep
Propaganda fuelled by the Internet feels so weak.”

The chorus comes from a call of defiance from Supernova music festival goers, which is also the title of the song:

“But trust me, we will dancе again
We will dance again
We will dancе again
And there will be no war
But if you’re ever confused
I stand with the Jews
I don’t feel brave, I just need to behave like a human.”

Boy George, whose real name is George O’Dowd and who was raised in a working-class Irish Catholic family, told Israel’s Channel 12 on Oct. 10 that he had many Jewish friends growing up in London and identified strongly with the Jewish community.

“I’ve been to a lot of Shabbat dinners and I’ve done every possible Jewish holiday for 40 years. I’ve fasted. I’ve done everything,” he told the outlet. He revealed that his signature hats were inspired by Chassidic Jews he saw as a boy. “I used to see the Chassidic Jews and I thought they looked stunning, their clothes and their hats.

“I just know Jews and I know they’re good people. I know they want to live. Jewish life is a celebration of life. Everything in Jewish culture is about enjoying life,” he said.

Since the release of his song, which goes against the anti-Israel zeitgeist, Boy George said friends have stopped calling, concerts and collaborations have been canceled, and even an invitation to a friend’s memorial service was withdrawn.

He split with his label manager, who refused to release the single. The online music store Bandcamp removed his profile when he uploaded his song (though that may have been due to his use of AI, something he is open about). He was also pulled from a London production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” after releasing the song.

Boy George was inspired to write the song after meeting May Hayat, 33, a survivor of the Supernova festival. Though surrounded by terrorists armed with knives, she was spared when they noticed a scar on her arm from a burn she suffered as a child.

“According to their beliefs, a scar like this means a strong woman. If something happened to her because of them, the 72 virgins they are promised will not come looking for them in heaven,” she told the Daily Mail in May while visiting London as part of an exhibition about the Oct. 7, 2023, atrocities.

Boy George told Channel 12: “I told her, ‘I’m going to write a song. I don’t know if I’m capable, Hayat. How do you write a song about it? ... How do you translate it into something that’s powerful? ... And it just happened. I sat in my apartment on Friday night, wrote the lyrics, and then played it from the beginning and had tears in my eyes. I felt it was very powerful.”

Arts and Entertainment
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
David Isaac, an expert on Jewish history, politics and current events, is an Israel bureau correspondent for JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
CENTCOM
U.S. News
US military disabled ship in Gulf of Oman after ‘repeated’ warnings ignored, crew tried to run blockade
An American fighter jet hit the Panama-flagged vessel with a “precision munition, fully disabling its propulsion without harming the crew,” U.S. Central Command said.
October 10, 2026 08:26 PM
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meets with Colombian President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella in Barranquilla, Colombia, ahead of the president’s inauguration, Aug. 6, 2026. Credit: Lodis Studios.
Israel News
Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday
The South American nation will be the 10th country to establish a diplomatic mission in Israel’s capital.
October 11, 2026 07:02 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
University of Michigan
U.S. News
‘Local, programmatic decision,’ Hillel International says of University of Michigan chapter breaking with Israeli advocacy groups
“If Michigan Hillel wants to remain the center of Jewish life on campus, it cannot retreat from one of the central and challenging parts of being Jewish there,” Seth Mendel, of CAMERA, told JNS.
Oct. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Cory Booker
U.S. News
Booker blames Israel for ‘colossally stupid’ Iran war, GOP challenger says Trump should be tougher on ‘settlers’
“One clear issue that New Jerseyans are paying for is that Israel and the United States decided to go to war with Iran,’’ the New Jersey Democrat said in a Senate debate with Justin Murphy.
Oct. 9, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Breaking News
07:44
Samaria: Police probe report of sheep poisoned near al-Mughayyir
07:22
Israel denies German journalist work visa over push for sanctions
06:52
Netanyahu slams Nobel committee over Pillay award
06:34
Masked Palestinian arrested with knife, nail-filled glass
06:11
Mother of former hostage: Hamas captor said group was too weak to hold captives
05:51
Kushner marks first anniversary of Trump Gaza peace plan
05:33
Israel slays Gazan terrorists who participated in October 7 massacre
05:12
Israel Police: 17 Palestinians detained after illegally crossing security barrier near Hebron
04:53
Two BDS activists detained during Samaria olive harvest
04:32
Netanyahu congratulates Bolsonaro on first-round results
04:11
Rubio condemns Houthi strike on Riyadh airport that killed American
03:49
London police arrest 20 at anti-Israel march
03:28
Trump says US may join Saudi strikes against Houthis
03:10
IDF searches northern border after unidentified aerial object triggers sirens
02:48
Trump: Iran is ‘a lunatic country’
02:29
IDF: Hamas Nukhba terrorists, Islamic Jihad commander killed in past 24 hours
02:09
Israel offers assistance, extends sympathies to earthquake-stricken Panama
01:48
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists, destroys weapons sites in Gaza
01:38
IAF strikes Iranian-backed terrorist along Lebanon-Syria border
01:28
Abbas issues decree to postpone Palestinian election
01:18
Herzog sends letter to wounded flydubai captain who helped avert disaster
01:17
US military says it disabled ship in Gulf of Oman after ‘repeated’ warnings
08:18
Christian leaders from 123 countries visit Shiloh
08:05
IDF to launch Oct. 7 military honors review next week
07:45
British Airways to resume Tel Aviv flights on Oct. 25
07:34
Israel blasts decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay
07:27
Palestinian Authority postpones first legislative elections in 20 years
07:07
Netanyahu invites Brazil’s Bolsonaro to visit Israel
06:53
UN Watch slams Nobel Peace Prize for Navi Pillay
06:02
UN investigator who accused Israel of genocide wins Nobel Peace Prize
05:37
‘UK Jews nine times more likely than Muslims to face hate crime’
05:33
Binyamin launches body-camera initiative for Jewish shepherds
04:52
Australian police chief warns of ‘very volatile’ security threat to Jews
04:10
UK Green Party leader loses parliamentary bid after anti-Zionist vote
03:34
Berlin parties reach antisemitism deal ahead of coalition talks
03:17
European Parliament backs adding Muslim Brotherhood-linked entities to EU terror list
03:08
Netanyahu meets Paraguayan vice president in Jerusalem
02:33
Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow
02:13
ZAKA recovers remains of final Oct. 7 victim
01:59
Three killed in Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport
01:53
Trump: US won’t strike Iran before Nov. 3 midterms
01:15
Sa’ar: Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem next week
01:02
Herzog presents civilian heroism awards to six flydubai heroes
14:46
IDF officer killed, three soldiers injured in southern Lebanon
14:05
US officials in Saudi Arabia now require ‘special authorization’ to use Riyadh airport
13:10
Israel eliminates two Hamas members, including one who held hostages
12:29
Syria ‘key’ part of MidEast ‘Rubik’s Cube,’ US envoy says
12:05
USS Abraham Lincoln returning from Iran after ‘historic mission,’ Hegseth says
11:41
Pennsylvania human rights panel decries ‘racist, antisemitic’ vandalism at playground
10:58
‘Absolutely despicable,’ Hochul says of anti-Israel protesters disrupting Oct. 7 vigil
More Updates
JNS TV
The Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem, April 23, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
JNS TV / Basic Law
Has Israel’s legal system failed to protect it since Oct. 7?
October 11, 2026 07:42 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Democrats’ bargain with the left will replicate Europe’s catastrophic decline
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The Jewish fifth columnists
Melanie Phillips