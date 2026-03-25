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PJ Library, Streit’s partner to bring Passover joy to families

From free books and aprons to coupons and activities, there is something for everyone.

Mar. 25, 2026

PJ Library, Streit’s partner to bring Passover joy to families

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Streit's matzos
Streit’s Matzos with PJ Library branding. Credit: Courtesy of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation.

This Passover, the free Jewish book program PJ Library is once again partnering with Streit’s Matzos to bring holiday foods and traditions to more families in the New York area. On Sunday, March 22 and March 29, families can find PJ Library and Streit’s in the kosher aisle of 18 ShopRite and Fairway locations as they do their Passover shopping.

“More families celebrate Passover than anything else on the Jewish calendar,” says Meara Ashtivker, director of PJ Library NY and director of acquisitions. “And for good reason—it’s a fun, engaging holiday with symbols and traditions, not to mention the foods. We’re excited to bring more awareness of PJ Library’s resources for families looking to celebrate the holiday as they do their holiday shopping. It’s so joyful to be able to say hello to our subscriber families and introduce ourselves to new ones.”

PJ Library representatives will be giving away PJ Library books for children ages 0 to 8, copies of “In Every Generation: A PJ Library Family Haggadah,” PJ Library aprons, and Streit’s magnets and coupons over several hours on the two Sundays leading up to Passover, which begins on the night of April 1. They will be in ShopRite locations across New Jersey, as well as Long Island, Manhattan and Brooklyn, N.Y.

A full list of locations, dates and times can be found below.

PJ Library and Streit’s have partnered for the past several years to feature PJ Library on and inside the Streit’s matzah box. This year, families across North America can enjoy PJ Library’s “Search and Find” activity on the back of the Streit’s box. In addition, Streit’s is providing free matzah to 90 organizations across New York and New Jersey, making it possible for more PJ Library partners and communities to hold Passover-themed activities for families and children. Visit: streitsmatzos.com to learn more.

PJ Library search and on the back of a box Streit's matzos
PJ Library search and find on the back of a box of Streit’s matzos. Credit: Courtesy of Harold Grinspoon Foundation.

Families can also visit PJ Library’s Passover Hub at pjlibrary.org/passover to find everything they need to plan a festive Passover meal (seder), cook festive recipes, set the table, answer kids’ questions and encourage them to ask some of their own.

The list of locations, dates and times:

Sunday, March 22, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
ShopRite of East Windsor - 319 US-130, East Windsor, N.J.

Sunday, March 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
ShopRite of East Brunswick, 1422 W Prospect St., East Brunswick, N.J.
ShopRite of Marlboro, 280 Union Hill Road and Route 9, Marlboro, N.J.
ShopRite of Clark, 76 Central Ave., Clark, N.J.
ShopRite of Avenue I, 1080 McDonald Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sunday, March 22, noon-4 p.m.
ShopRite of Englewood, 40 Nathaniel Place, Englewood, N.J.
ShopRite of Garden State Pavilions, 2240 West Route 70, Cherry Hill, N.J.
ShopRite of Paramus, 224 Route 4, E and Forest Ave., Paramus, N.J.
ShopRite of Country Pointe, 1675 Old Country Road, Old Bethpage, N.Y.
ShopRite of Plainview, 444 Woodbury Road, Plainview, N.Y.
ShopRite of New Hyde Park, 2335 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Sunday, March 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
ShopRite of Lawrenceville, 3373 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, N.J.
ShopRite of Bound Brook, 611 W Union Ave., Bound Brook, N.J.
ShopRite of Aberdeen, 318 Lloyd Road, Aberdeen, N.J.

Sunday, March 29, noon-4 p.m.
ShopRite of Livingston, 483 S. Livingston Ave., Livingston, N.J.
ShopRite of Essex Green, 1 Rooney Circle, West Orange, N.J.
Fairway Market of 74th Street, 2131 Broadway, New York, N.Y.

About & contact the publisher
Harold Grinspoon Foundation
The Harold Grinspoon Foundation (HGF) envisions a future where everyone can meaningfully connect to Jewish life, culture, and community. HGF invests alongside our partners and donors to help create and sustain transformational experiences through several flagship programs: PJ Library, JCamp 180, and Life &amp; Legacy. PJ Library sends more than 650,000 free Jewish children’s books to families around the globe every month. JCamp 180 supports more than 140 non-profit Jewish overnight and day camps to build their organizational effectiveness and long-term financial sustainability. And through Life &amp; Legacy, HGF promotes endowment giving in Jewish communities and has helped secure $2B for a vibrant Jewish future. Learn more about HGF and our programs at hgf.org.
About & contact the publisher
Streit’s
Streit’s matzos is the only family-owned, family-operated matzah company in the United States. Streit’s is based out of Orangeburg, N.Y., after having been on the Lower East Side of Manhattan for over 90 years. Streit’s continues the tradition of bringing families the best matzah and kosher food products for Passover and year-round.
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