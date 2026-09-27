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United Hatzalah president meets defense minister Israel Katz to strengthen emergency cooperation

Meeting at the Kirya in Tel Aviv focuses on closer coordination during national emergencies and disasters.

United Hatzalah
United Hatzalah founder and president Eli Beer met with Israel’s defense minister Israel Katz
United Hatzalah founder and president Eli Beer met with Israel’s defense minister Israel Katz at the Kirya, the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, on Sept. 24, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of United Hatzalah.
(Sept. 27, 2026 / United Hatzalah)

United Hatzalah founder and president Eli Beer met with Israel’s defense minister Israel Katz at the Kirya, the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, for a discussion focused on strengthening cooperation between United Hatzalah and Israel’s defense and emergency systems.

The discussions focused on further developing cooperation and coordination between United Hatzalah and Israel’s national defense and emergency systems, particularly during periods of war, large-scale emergencies and national disasters, when rapid medical response and close coordination between emergency agencies can be critical.

“When it comes to saving lives, cooperation makes us stronger and helps us reach more people, faster,” Beer said. “United Hatzalah’s volunteers are on the ground in communities across Israel every day and when the country faces a national emergency, that network becomes an important part of Israel’s ability to respond quickly. We want to continue strengthening the way we work together with Israel’s defense and emergency systems so that we are as prepared as possible for whatever may come.”

Katz also reflected during the meeting on his more than 20-year relationship with United Hatzalah and his longstanding familiarity with the organization and its volunteers. He paid particular attention to United Hatzalah’s response on Oct. 7 and throughout the last three years of unrest and the state of emergency across the country.

“Oct. 7 demonstrated the courage and commitment of our volunteers, many of whom left their own families and communities and rushed directly toward the areas where they were needed most,” Beer said. “That same spirit has continued throughout the war and is present every single day when our volunteers respond to medical emergencies across Israel.”

“Our responsibility is to constantly ask how we can be better prepared, how we can work together more effectively and ultimately how we can save more lives,” Beer said. “Today’s meeting was an important part of that continuing effort.”

About & contact the publisher
United Hatzalah
United Hatzalah of Israel is the largest independent, nonprofit, fully volunteer emergency medical service organization that provides the fastest emergency medical first response throughout Israel. Its free services are available to all people, regardless of race, religion or national origin. United Hatzalah has more than 5,000 volunteers across the country, available around the clock—24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. With the help of GPS technology and iconic ambucycles, its network of volunteers has an average response time of less than three minutes. Its mission is to arrive at the scene of medical emergencies as soon as possible and provide the patient with professional and appropriate medical aid until an ambulance arrives, resulting in more lives saved.
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