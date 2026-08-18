United Hatzalah launches EMT program for Masa participants

United Hatzalah welcomed the inaugural class of its new NREMT Masa Program, marking the launch of a first-of-its-kind partnership that enables young adults to earn an American-recognized Emergency Medical Technician certification while living and studying in Israel.

The first cohort consists of eight participants ages 18-28 from diverse backgrounds and locations, including the United States, Canada, Panama and Australia. These young adults are now united by a shared goal: to learn to provide emergency medical care to anyone in need.

Running from August through December, the program combines United Hatzalah’s National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) course with an immersive Masa experience. Participants will receive comprehensive EMT training before joining ambulance shifts in October. These shifts will give the participants firsthand experience alongside United Hatzalah volunteers responding to medical emergencies throughout Israel.

Members of United Hatzalah’s new NREMT Masa Program during an EMT training session in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of United Hatzalah.

“This program is about much more than earning an EMT certification,” said Eli Beer, founder and president of United Hatzalah. “What could be more meaningful than learning to save lives while living in Israel? We hope that every participant leaves with unforgettable memories and a lifelong skill that enables them to respond to an emergency.”

The program is offered in partnership with Destination Israel, a leading Masa provider and is designed for young adults seeking both personal growth and practical professional training.

“We are excited to welcome this inaugural group,” Beer added. “These eight participants are helping establish what we believe will become a flagship program for United Hatzalah and a way for the organization to strengthen its connection with the Diaspora.”