Wizz Air resumes flights to Israel

( Aug. 8, 2025 / JNS )

Hungarian carrier Wizz Air is resuming service to Israel on Friday, becoming the latest airline—and first European low-cost carrier—to restore return to Ben-Gurion International Airport following the 12-day war with Iran in June.

The Budapest-based airline is gradually restarting flights to Tel Aviv on 10 routes from eight countries, including the U.K., with the resumption of full service to and from Israel on 24 routes to 11 countries expected next month.

Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, Ireland’s Ryanair, plans to restart service in October, while London-based EasyJet has postponed its return to Tel Aviv until next spring.

“That Wizz Air has chosen to put their faith in Israel and resumes operations in contrast to other foreign carriers who have chosen for a myriad of reasons not to return should be applauded,” Mark Feldman CEO of Jerusalem’s Ziontours, told JNS on Thursday. “It is another example of a foreign airline who has made a conscious business decision to fly to and from Tel Aviv.”

Wizz Air is also in talks with Israel over the opening of a hub at Ben-Gurion International Airport.

Hungary is one of Israel’s strongest allies in Europe and the aviation negotiations highlight the burgeoning bilateral relations between the countries.

The move comes after other international airlines led by Fly Dubai, Air France, Air Europa and United Airlines have already renewed service to Tel Aviv during the busy summer travel season.

Other international carriers planning to resume service to Israel later in the year include Delta Air Lines, which is set to restart flights next month, and Italy’s ITA Airways as well as British Airways, which are scheduled to resume operations in October.

On Sunday, Israel reopened Terminal 1 at Ben-Gurion International Airport—serving low-cost carriers and domestic flights— for the first time since the war with Iran.

About 80,000 passengers traveled through Ben-Gurion International Airport on Thursday on some 470 international flights, according to the Israel Airports Authority. It was the facility’s busiest day since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel.