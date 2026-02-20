Ankara sends drillship, F-16s to Somalia in strategic push

Turkey dispatched its drilling ship Cagri Bey to search for oil off the coast of Somalia, marking what Ankara described as a historic first deployment of a Turkish drillship beyond the country’s territorial waters.

The move on Feb. 15 follows reports over the weekend that aging U.S.-made tanks were transported through the streets of Mogadishu to secure a Turkish missile launch facility, and comes weeks after Ankara deployed F-16 fighter jets to the Somali capital.

The Cagri Bey set sail from a southern Turkish port, Taşucu Port in Mersin’s Silifke district, in a ceremony during which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed participants by phone and said he hoped to hear “good news from Somalia,” according to Turkish media. Erdoğan announced the start of drilling during a visit to Istanbul by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, shortly after Israel recognized Somaliland on Jan. 26.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who attended the ceremony alongside Somalia’s energy and transportation ministers, said drilling would take place at depths of several thousand meters in an area believed to hold oil reserves.

The vessel is expected to reach its destination in about 45 days, sailing via the Strait of Gibraltar and around the Cape of Good Hope, escorted by ships from the Turkish Navy. In 2024, Ankara and Mogadishu signed energy cooperation agreements granting Turkey exploration rights in three offshore blocks.

Footage circulated on social media and reported by the Somali news site Garowe Online showed outdated U.S.-made M48 and M60 tanks moving in a protected convoy through Mogadishu after being unloaded from a Turkish Navy landing ship. According to the report, the tanks were deployed to secure Turkish facilities in the Warsheikh area, about 37 miles north of the capital, where Ankara is building a spaceport intended for satellite launches and, according to reports, ballistic missile tests.

Somalia’s Defense Ministry and the Turkish embassy in Mogadishu did not issue official responses to the reports.

The transfer of tanks adds to Turkey’s deployment of F-16 fighter jets to Somalia in late January. According to Agence France-Presse, the aircraft are operated by Turkish forces stationed in the country rather than by the Somali military. “This is for our security,” a Turkish official told the French news agency.

NEW: Turkish F-16 fighter jets deployed to Somalia were seen flying at low altitude over Mogadishu. pic.twitter.com/pU23coILgH — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 3, 2026

Since 2017, Turkey has operated its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu, where it trains thousands of Somali soldiers and assists in the fight against the al-Shabab terrorist organization. Turkish officials described the fighter jet deployment as part of efforts to strengthen counter-terrorism capabilities, though it took place amid rising tensions in the Horn of Africa following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, a move Ankara condemned as “blatant interference in Somalia’s internal affairs.”

In February 2024, Turkey and Somalia signed a 10-year defense agreement under which Ankara committed to building, training and equipping the Somali Navy.

“The Netanyahu government is dragging the Horn of Africa into instability,” Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with Mohamud on Dec. 30. The Somali president described Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an “unacceptable aggressive approach.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.