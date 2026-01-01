Israel military speeds up war preparations amid Iran protests

The Israel Defense Forces is expediting preparations for a multi-front war with Iran in light of the internal unrest in the Islamic Republic, Hebrew media reported on Wednesday.

The preparations, which are part of the military’s multi-year plan extending roughly to 2030, anticipate conflict involving Iran, Lebanon and Judea and Samaria, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

A senior Israeli official told the outlet that while Jerusalem was refusing to comment on the protests in Iran, which entered their fifth day on Thursday, the political echelon sees it as a “dramatic event.

“It is too early to know the consequences,” the official told the outlet.

The report said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held “discussions and consultations” regarding the demonstrations during his visit to the United States, which is scheduled to end on Thursday.

The IDF’s developing war plans reportedly include the possibility that the Islamic regime’s leaders will decide to attack the Jewish state to prevent their overthrow at the hands of the Iranian people.

A large-scale “surprise war” with Tehran and its regional terror proxies could for the first time also include Israeli attacks “in and from” outer space, according to the report.

Netanyahu told Newsmax on Tuesday that Iran’s leaders have “robbed their people of the future” and that change would “come from within.”

“It’s up to the Iranian people, and we understand what they’re going through, and we’re very sympathetic to them,” he told the channel.

The regime’s leadership is cracking down on expressions of widespread dissent over the country’s spiraling economic crisis, which has left the national currency at an all-time low of 1.4 million rials to a U.S. dollar.

Iran International reported that the crackdown on protesters continued on Thursday morning, with regime forces opening fire and deploying tear gas at Tehran’s central fruit and vegetable market.

Iranian authorities confirmed on Thursday that a member of the Basij, a paramilitary force within Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed during a rally in the country’s western Lorestan province.

The Basij member was “martyred ... at the hands of rioters during protests in this city in defense of public order,” a local official said. Another 13 Basij members and police officers reportedly suffered injuries.

A government building in the country’s south was also vandalized by demonstrators on Wednesday, Iranian authorities told local media.

Iran has seen repeated waves of protests since 2009 over a host of issues, including the religious oppression practiced by its theocratic rulers. The latest have reportedly become the biggest protests since 2022, when the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in regime custody triggered mass rallies.

Ali Shamkhani, an adviser and representative of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, earlier this week alluded to an attack in the wake of the meeting between Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Under Iran’s defense doctrine, some responses are determined even before the threats reach the implementation stage,” Shamkhani wrote in Hebrew on X. He added: “Iran’s missile and defense capabilities are uncontrollable and do not require authorization. Any aggression will be met with a severe, immediate, and unexpected response.”

It appeared shortly after Trump said he would “knock the hell out of” Iran if the regime attempted to rebuild nuclear sites targeted in June.