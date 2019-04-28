More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Israel set to participate in World Expo 2020 in UAE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes participation as “another expression of Israel’s rising status in the world and the region.”

Apr. 28, 2019
Skyline of Dubai. Credit: Jan Michael Pfeiffer/Wikimedia.
Skyline of Dubai. Credit: Jan Michael Pfeiffer/Wikimedia.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that Israel will take part in the World Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai, in another sign of warming relations with the United Arab Emirates.

“We are excited about the opportunity to share the spirit of Israeli innovation and entrepreneurship and to present breakthrough Israeli technologies and innovations in various fields such as water, medicine and information,” the statement read.

Expo 2020 said that 192 countries have announced their participation in the event with the Paris-based global body, confirming that Israel was among the invitees. “We have invited every country in the world without exception,” organizers in Dubai announced, saying it would be “a truly international event.”

The innovation fair, which runs from Oct. 20, 2020, to April 20, 2021, is set to attract some 25 million visitors to the UAE.

Expo 2020 is the latest in the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions’ (BIE) “universal expositions.” Vicente G. Loscertales, head of the BIE, said that “by inviting all countries of the world to take part, including the State of Israel, the organizers of Expo 2020 are genuinely reflecting the universal spirit of World Expos.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented, saying, “I welcome Israel’s participation in the Expo in Dubai, which is another expression of Israel’s rising status in the world and in the region.”

U.S. Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt praised the UAE for continuing “to welcome and include all” countries. “Thank you to our great friend and ally #UAE for this continued momentum,” he tweeted.

While Israel and the UAE have no formal diplomatic ties, the increased threat posed by Iranian expansion in the region has led some Gulf monarchies to engage with the Jewish state.

In October 2018, Netanyahu became the first Israeli prime minister to visit Oman in more than 20 years. That same month, Israel’s Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev paid a historic visit to the UAE to watch the Israeli delegation compete at the Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam.

This article first appeared on The Tower.

Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin