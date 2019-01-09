Netanyahu and Trump likely to meet two weeks before Israeli elections in April

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet at the White House in late March, a few weeks before the Israeli election, Israel Hayom has learned.

Netanyahu plans to visit the United States to attend the annual Policy Conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the pro-Israel lobby.

The conference will take place from March 24-26. Israelis will go to the polls on April 9.

Netanyahu associates say the details of summit with Trump have not been finalized, but a source close to the prime minister said that “he regularly attends the AIPAC conference, and he is expected to do so this year as well, despite it taking place so close to the election.”

A senior official in the Trump administration told Israel Hayom on Tuesday: “We do not have anything to announce at this time.”

Netanyahu’s visit to the United States in March 2015 also took place two weeks before the Israeli election that year.

At that time, apart from speaking at the AIPAC conference, he spoke before a joint meeting of Congress. His invitation to appear before Congress was not coordinated with then-President Barack Obama, who refused to meet with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu and Trump may also meet later this month during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.