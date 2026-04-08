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Athens and Jerusalem ink $750 million defense deal

Elbit System’s PULS system is designed as a multi-purpose rocket artillery platform capable of launching munitions across varying ranges.

Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff

Athens and Jerusalem ink $750 million defense deal

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Israeli and Greek officials during a signing ceremony for a defense deal, held at the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense‪ in Athens, April 6, 2026. Credit: Hellenic Ministry of National Defense‪.
Israeli and Greek officials during a signing ceremony for a defense deal, held at the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense‪ in Athens, April 6, 2026. Credit: Hellenic Ministry of National Defense‪.
( Apr. 8, 2026 / JNS )

Israel and Greece signed a defense deal on Monday valued at about $750 million (€650 million) for the supply of advanced rocket artillery systems to the Hellenic Armed Forces, marking a significant expansion of military cooperation between the nations.

The agreement, signed at Greece’s Ministry of National Defense in Athens, covers the procurement of the Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS), manufactured by Israel’s Elbit Systems. The agreement includes launchers, a range of precision-guided and training munitions, and loitering munitions, the Israeli Defense Ministry said.

Elbit Systems will act as the prime contractor, with the contract set to be implemented over four years, followed by a 10-year sustainment and support period. The agreement will also lead to industrial cooperation, including through the involvement of Greek defense firms in the production of system components.

Senior defense officials from both countries attended the signing ceremony, including IDF Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, who leads international defense cooperation at Israel’s Defense Ministry, and Maj. Gen. Ioannis Bouras, director of the Greek Defense Ministry’s General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments, according to the statement from Jerusalem.

Elbit’s PULS system is designed as a multi-purpose rocket artillery platform capable of launching munitions across varying ranges, offering what the Israeli statement described as “precise and operationally proven strike capabilities.”

The agreement comes as the Jewish state continues to expand defense exports despite ongoing wartime demands amid the multi-front fighting with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the deal reflects “deepening strategic security ties” with Greece and a high demand for Israeli defense technologies. He added that Israeli defense firms have increased production capacity during the current conflict, “providing immediate solutions to the IDF’s operational needs, and simultaneously advancing strategic agreements with international partners.”

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