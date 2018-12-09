Senior Chad official defends President Déby’s visit to Israel

During a Dec. 1 press conference, Chadian politician Mahamat Zene Bada praised Chadian president Idriss Déby’s recent visit to Israel.

Bada, who is the secretary-general of Chad’s ruling political party, MPS (Patriotic Salvation Movement), said that Israel is recognized by the United Nations, and asked: “What evil are we doing if we go to Israel to seek knowledge in the fields of agriculture and breeding?”

He said the people of Chad should be proud of their president and pointed out that Israel had been involved in establishing the Chadian Security Company and the Chadian Youth Movement. He also mentioned that many Chadians have been trained in agriculture in Israel.

He added that Chad could benefit greatly from the drip irrigation systems that Déby was learning about in Israel, and that the visit to Israel was a normal thing to do. The press conference aired on Télé Tchad TV (Chad).