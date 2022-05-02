More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Smotrich calls for investigation of former mufti, archbishop over participation in Iranian conference

The virtual conference was hosted by Iran and attended by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

May. 2, 2022
Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference at the Knesset, March 2, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference at the Knesset, March 2, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

The head of Israel’s Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, has called for a criminal investigation against former Jerusalem Mufti Ekrima Sabri and Greek Orthodox Archbishop Atallah Hanna over their participation last week in a virtual conference hosted by Iran.

The conference, called “Annual Global Jerusalem Day,” was also attended by the leaders of various terrorist organizations, such as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhala, the leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Talal Naji, and the head of the Fatah coalition in Iraq, Hadi al-Amiri.

“Any sane person can understand the conduct of these two amounts to a number of criminal offenses, among them support for an armed struggle against the State of Israel,” said Smotrich.

He called on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to open an investigation “and hold them accountable in the appropriate manner.”

It was “unreasonable,” he added, for Israel to provide immunity “to enemies at home or abroad that seek and call for the State of Israel’s destruction.”

“It appears they are taking advantage of their proximity to power in Israel, to the Ra’am Party among other things, which as is known is an active partner in the current coalition, to win immunity from prosecution for their criminal acts,” said Smotrich.

During the conference, participants emphasized their loyalty to the Iranian worldview and commitment to the “liberation of Jerusalem from the hands of the Zionists.”

Among other things, the archbishop said at the conference that “Jerusalem was and will remain for its residents; the policy of the occupation [Israel] in it is illegal. The Islamic and Christian holy places are under attack, and there are severe provocations in Jerusalem. We are in one boat in the defense of Jerusalem, and the occupation will not succeed in stealing it from its owners.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin