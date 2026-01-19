Tribunal removes doctor from UK medical register following antisemitic posts

A former contestant on the BBC version of “The Apprentice” has been removed from the UK medical register for allegations of anti-Jewish, anti-Israel and sexist social-media activity by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service after a hearing that ran from Jan. 5-14.

Dr. Mohammed Asif Munaf, a 37-year-old cardiologist specialty registrar, did not attend the hearing. The tribunal published the outcome for the misconduct hearing, with an “erasure” decision.

“The tribunal found that on 36 occasions between October 2023 and July 2025 he posted or reposted material that was objectively antisemitic, racist, seriously offensive, or motivated by racial or religious hostility or prejudice,” according to medical journal The BMJ.

“Taking financial advice from a woman is skin [sic] to taking ethical advice from a Jew. I personally know hard-working men who died broke because they invested their life earnings into a project to appease their wife [sic]. Wisdom is learning from these men. And teaching your sons better,” he posted, along with “these genocidal Jews love playing victim in the midst of genocide.”

Kate Kirwin, chair of the tribunal, said that “such behavior, individually and taken as a whole, is unbefitting a registered doctor and indicative of the fact that Dr. Munaf’s character may be unsuitable to practice in the medical profession, in part due to the determination of a deep-seated and ongoing attitudinal issue.”

After being erased from the medical register, Munaf posted: “Medical school teaches you to question everything and be evidence-based. Except when it comes to one event 100 years ago.”