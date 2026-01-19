More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Tribunal removes doctor from UK medical register following antisemitic posts

Kate Kirwin, chair of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, said “such behavior, individually and taken as a whole, is unbefitting a registered doctor.”

Stethoscope hospital doctor
Stehoscope. Credit: Parentingupstream/Pixabay.
(Jan. 19, 2026 / JNS)

A former contestant on the BBC version of “The Apprentice” has been removed from the UK medical register for allegations of anti-Jewish, anti-Israel and sexist social-media activity by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service after a hearing that ran from Jan. 5-14.

Dr. Mohammed Asif Munaf, a 37-year-old cardiologist specialty registrar, did not attend the hearing. The tribunal published the outcome for the misconduct hearing, with an “erasure” decision.

“The tribunal found that on 36 occasions between October 2023 and July 2025 he posted or reposted material that was objectively antisemitic, racist, seriously offensive, or motivated by racial or religious hostility or prejudice,” according to medical journal The BMJ.

“Taking financial advice from a woman is skin [sic] to taking ethical advice from a Jew. I personally know hard-working men who died broke because they invested their life earnings into a project to appease their wife [sic]. Wisdom is learning from these men. And teaching your sons better,” he posted, along with “these genocidal Jews love playing victim in the midst of genocide.”

Kate Kirwin, chair of the tribunal, said that “such behavior, individually and taken as a whole, is unbefitting a registered doctor and indicative of the fact that Dr. Munaf’s character may be unsuitable to practice in the medical profession, in part due to the determination of a deep-seated and ongoing attitudinal issue.”

After being erased from the medical register, Munaf posted: “Medical school teaches you to question everything and be evidence-based. Except when it comes to one event 100 years ago.”

EXPLORE JNS
The historic Little Sisters of the Poor convent building in Savannah, Ga. Credit: Tom Hilton via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
Catholic order asks appeals court to restore contraceptive mandate exemption
“With the population of seniors rapidly growing, we cannot allow a government lawsuit to stop us from carrying out our mission,” said Mother Loraine Marie Maguire of the Little Sisters of the Poor.
July 7, 2026
The Midtown Manhattan skyline from the One World Observatory of the Empire State Building, in New York City, April 17, 2026. Credit: Christian David via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Israeli Consulate in New York evacuated after nearby building suffers structural damage
The consulate was evacuated as a precaution after structural columns buckled at a nearby Midtown Manhattan building that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said “remains unstable.”
July 7, 2026
Elan Carr
U.S. News
Elan Carr to step down as CEO of Israeli American Council
“Following Oct. 7, Elan led our organization with remarkable strength, vision and compassion, guiding our community through one of the most challenging periods in its history,” IAC board co-chairs Tal Shuster and Avi Almozlino stated.
July 7, 2026
“The New York Times” building in Midtown Manhattan. Credit: Ajay Suresh via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Grassroots org asks Australian public commission to subpoena ‘NY Times’ over reporter leaking Jewish WhatsApp chat
The Minority Impact Coalition made the request to the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion after hundreds of Australian Jews were harassed, threatened and doxxed in 2024.
July 7, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Graham Platner Getty
U.S. News
Platner campaign seeks research director amid calls for Senate candidate to withdraw
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined a growing list of Democrats urging Graham Platner to end his Maine Senate bid after he was accused of rape.
July 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan escorts U.S. President Donald Trump as Trump arrives at Etimesgut Air Base for the annual NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7, 2026. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Erdoğan says ‘promise’ made on F-35 in Trump meeting
The U.S. president said he would lift sanctions on Turkey but was non-committal about a deal for the advanced fighter jets ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara.
July 7, 2026
Mojtaba Khamenei
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What Khamenei’s funeral says about the next Iran-Israel showdown
July 7, 2026 05:16 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will the end of Netanyahu boost support for Israel?
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
God bless America
Ben Cohen