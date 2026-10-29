“Yom Siddurim” makes life easier for over 9,000 lone soldiers

An extraordinary number of lone soldiers serving in the IDF—9,200 in all—came to Expo Tel Aviv on a recent Thursday to take driving tests and convert foreign driver’s licenses, open bank accounts, renew passports, change addresses, learn about post-army university and job options, get new boots—or a haircut—have a seamstress fix holes in uniforms and enjoy a free burger while shooting pool and playing ping pong with friends they haven’t seen since completing ulpan together months earlier.

Welcome to “Yom Siddurim” (Errands Day), the day each year, as part of Lone Soldier Appreciation Week, when the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, in partnership with the Mofet Unit of the IDF Manpower Directorate and the Association for Israel’s Soldiers, brings essential government, military and civilian services under one roof for thousands of lone soldiers. In total, more than 70 government ministries, public agencies, organizations and service providers took part in the event.

An IDF lone soldier takes a driving test during a “Yom Siddurim” event at Expo Tel Aviv, Oct. 22, 2026. Photo by Sivan Shachor.

‘Adulting in general is hard’

Marc Rosenberg, Nefesh B’Nefesh’s vice president of Diaspora Partnerships, shared the rationale behind “Yom Siddurim.” He noted that other soldiers have a true vacation day when they get a day off. “Lone soldiers always have annoying errands to do—and adulting in general is hard! The idea years ago was to offer a day when they can get all errands done.”

Each year, more than 7,000 lone soldiers from Israel and around the world serve in the IDF, including over 3,700 new immigrant soldiers who have made aliyah from countries across the globe and are then required to serve, and more than 4,000 native-born Israelis who serve without the support of immediate family.

Rosenberg feels there is something “magical” about the day. “We see lone soldiers from many different backgrounds, serving all over the country, reconnecting with their camp and high school friends—and getting their licenses converted.”

Rosenberg observed that lone soldiers particularly love taking their driving tests here. “They may fail, rest, and try again—all in one day!”

A very big family

L., 21, of Sydney, Australia, is serving in a combat unit. “I was inspired by October 7th. I wanted to challenge myself.” He said that he came to “Yom Siddurim” “to see all of my friends from back home.” In addition, he wanted to see friends he met earlier in his army service. “You split up a lot in the army.” L. was also there to convert his driver’s license.

Y., 23, of Denver, Colorado, a recent college graduate and also a combat soldier, wanted to make aliyah and then draft into the IDF after high school. However, “my parents convinced me to finish college,” Y. explained. He added, “My junior year was October 7th, and there were protests and events around campus, and all I wanted to do was help Israel!”

Y. has been in Israel for six years and works in foreign relations. “I applied for my Israeli passport—something I wanted to do since making Aliyah.” He also enjoyed seeing “so many friends from other units.” Y. shared that “the other Lone Soldiers become your family. This is a very big family. It makes up for not being near your own family.”

IDF lone soldiers gather at the “Yom Siddurim” event at Expo Tel Aviv, Oct. 22, 2026. Photo by Shahar Azran.

Supported every step of the way

Shraga Weissmann, director of the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, admires the commitment and service of the soldiers. “The young men and women who make Aliyah and are required to serve in the IDF demonstrate a remarkable commitment to the State of Israel and to the future of the Jewish people. Their contributions deserve more than our admiration. It carries with it a responsibility to ensure they have the support they need throughout their time in uniform.”

Weissmann feels that “‘Yom Siddurim’ is an incredibly meaningful way we can help Lone Soldiers manage their day-to-day needs and remind them that they are supported every step of the way.”

Brig. Gen. (res.) Liron Donel, CEO of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) in Israel, concurred. “Errands Day is another example of our ongoing commitment to supporting IDF soldiers, particularly lone soldiers, who face unique challenges alongside their military service.”

For one day in October, soldiers from various branches of the IDF—clad in different-colored uniforms—felt particularly supported and appreciated as they took care of important errands, enjoyed abundant food and socialized with friends. Then they filed out of Expo Tel Aviv, heading back to their bases to continue serving their adopted country.