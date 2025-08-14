Zamir articulates ‘new strategic approach’ for the IDF

( Aug. 14, 2025 / JNS )

IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir toured the northern front on Wednesday, where he articulated a “new strategic approach” for the Israeli army that favors proactive steps after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Zamir spoke of a “profound shift in the IDF’s and the State of Israel’s national security concept during his visit to Southern Lebanon, where the IDF has maintained a limited deployment near the borders since September 2024.

In a speech to the troops he declared the concept is, “No longer containment and waiting, but the use of force in pursuit of contact,” and “understanding that neutralizing the threat also requires striking at its sources.”

He also noted that the army had approved new plans on Wednesday morning to achieve full operational control in Gaza.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, in solidarity with Hamas. Israel evacuated tens of thousands of residents from border-adjacent communities and retaliated in limited fashion for nearly a year.

Then, within several weeks, Israel killed Hezbollah’s top command, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah, and 3,500 to 4,000 Hezbollah terrorists, including many mid-level officers, according to the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University.

In the Nov. 26 ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, the Iranian-backed terror group agreed to retreat north of the Litani River, a move that would remove Hezbollah from the border with Israel. Hezbollah had previously declined these terms.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has killed over 240 Hezbollah terrorists, most south of the Litani River, in 600 airstrikes, Zamir said in his speech, in what Israel termed “enforcement actions.”

Hezbollah has not resumed its launching of rockets into Israel. Zamir called the post-ceasefire strikes “unprecedented.”

Before the 2023 escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, the terrorist group flouted the terms of a 2006 U.N.-brokered ceasefire, setting up a tent in the immediate vicinity of the border that Israel allowed to stand for months out of a desire to preserve the peace.

In Southern Lebanon, Zamir was accompanied by 91st Division Commander Brig. Gen. Yuval Gaz, 769th Brigade Commander Col. Y., and other senior officers, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said. He met with both active-duty and reserve troops deployed in the area.

“Thanks to your actions, the operational achievements have been preserved, enabling the continued protection of northern communities. The reason we are here today is because we changed the security reality in the northern arena,” he said.

Zamir stressed that the IDF’s current posture is proactive, with forces striking targets and thwarting threats across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Yemen, Judea and Samaria, and in monitoring developments in Iran.

“We are in the midst of a multi-arena war, adapting concepts to the threats. We are in all the arenas–launching strikes, all on our own initiative,” he said.

“Our central mission is to safeguard the security of the state, protect civilians, and defend the northern communities. We will not go backwards,” Zamir said. “We are operating according to a new strategic concept—we will not allow threats to grow.”