JNS
ISRAEL IS AT WAR
Help JNS get the facts out
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Israeli forces kill two Hamas commanders in Samaria

The IDFsealed off three printing houses in and around Hebron that had produced inciting material for Hamas.

Israel forces during counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria, Sept. 11, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Israel forces during counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria, Sept. 11, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Edit
(November 6, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli security personnel killed two senior members of a Hamas terrorist cell in the western Samaria city of Tulkarm on Monday.

Jihad Shahada and Izz al-Din Awad operated under the direction of Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip, Army Radio reported.

The cell carried out shooting attacks in Judea and Samaria and had plans to carry out additional attacks, added the report. According to Israeli security sources, the terrorist squad received hundreds of thousands of shekels to finance its activities.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war with Hamas on Oct. 7, Israeli forces have arrested more than 1,350 wanted Palestinians throughout Judea and Samaria, 850 of whom are affiliated with the terrorist group.

Thirty-eight Palestinians—including five affiliated with Hamas—were arrested overnight Sunday in counterterror operations. The Israel Defense Forces said it sealed off three printing houses in and around Hebron that had produced pro-Hamas incitement.

Police also arrested 23 terrorism suspects in Jerusalem’s Shuafat neighborhood and in the town of Anata northeast of the capital on Sunday night.

Alleged offenses included involvement in violent disturbances in recent weeks, including throwing stones and fir bombs. Others were arrested on suspicion of publishing incitement to violence and terrorism and supporting Hamas.

One suspect was arrested for funding the riots that took place in the weeks after Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, during which Palestinian death squads rampaged through western Negev communities, murdering 1,400 people, wounding thousands more and taking over 240 hostages back to Gaza.

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates