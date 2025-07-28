Activist claims there is an alternative to Hamas and Abbas

( July 28, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli innovation envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum sits down with Samer Sinijlawi, a Fatah activist and political reformer, who has become a prominent voice advocating for change in Palestinian society.

Samer shares his personal journey—from growing up in Jerusalem to becoming a key figure in the dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis. He discusses frustrations with current leadership, including Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas, and the need for a new, accountable leadership that prioritizes peace, prosperity and real change. He reveals how Palestinians, particularly the younger generation, are pushing for a shift away from the divisive and ineffective politics of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

Throughout this thought-provoking conversation, Samer explains his efforts to bridge gaps with Israelis, his call for leadership reform and his bold stance against violence, even while confronting the harsh realities of ongoing conflict. He emphasizes the importance of understanding each side’s fears and needs, advocating for mutual respect and a focus on constructive solutions.

Samer’s message is one of hope, calling for the Palestinians to take responsibility and make the internal changes necessary to secure a peaceful future.

