update deskU.S. News

ADL denounces ‘thinly veiled’ Jew-hatred at anti-Israel rally in New York

The antisemitism is “so barely disguised that it’s visible to even the most casual observer,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, of the Anti-Defamation League.

Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL national director and CEO, speaking with attendees at the 2017 National Council of La Raza (NCLR) Annual Conference at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr.
(Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS)

Speakers at an anti-Israel rally in New York City on Saturday employed “thinly veiled” antisemitic rhetoric, wrote Jonathan Greenblatt, national director and CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

Brian Becker, director of Answer Coalition, told several thousand protesters in front of the New York Public Library in Manhattan that “the US government is standing with the fascist regime in Tel Aviv, but we, the American people, stand with you, the Palestinian people.”

“They’re in Wall Street, they’re in the White House, they’re in the center of imperialism,” Becker said.

“Hmmm, exactly who do you think these protesters are referring to? I wonder…” Greenblatt wrote. “The antisemitism is so thinly veiled, so barely disguised that it’s visible to even the most casual observer.”

The rally was organized by multiple “Arab-led and far-left socialist activist groups,” according to the Times of Israel. Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of antisemitic and anti-Israel protests on the Columbia University campus, also spoke during Saturday’s rally.

