JNS
This New Year - Support JNS
Make our headlines count.
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsAfrica

Congo to move embassy to Jerusalem

Five countries have their embassies in Israel's capital, with more on the way.

Etgar Lefkovits
Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in New York, Sept. 21, 2023. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in New York, Sept. 21, 2023. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Edit
(September 22, 2023 / JNS)

The Democratic Republic of Congo will move its embassy to Jerusalem, and Israel will open a diplomatic mission in Kinshasa, the leaders of the two countries said late Thursday.

The news, which was announced after a joint meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly general debate in New York City, followed similar recent declarations by Paraguay and Sierra Leone, as well as the opening earlier this month of the embassy of Papua New Guinea in Israel’s capital city.

“We’ve just had very productive talks with the president of Congo, and we agreed that Israel will open an embassy in Kinshasa and Congo will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said. “These are two good announcements, and I think they reflect our common desire to upgrade our relations.”

“We had excellent discussions, which covered the excellent relations that we have and how to reinforce those relations,” Tshisekedi said in remarks translated from French. “And those exchanges also covered the way we could come closer to Israel by developing more projects, in security, cybersecurity and so on,” he added, noting that the embassy move to Jerusalem and Israel’s inauguration of one was reflective of the growing ties.

Diplomatic push for Jerusalem

The announcement with the Central African nation (population 112 million and once known as Zaire) is the latest fruit of a push by the Israeli government to encourage countries to relocate their embassies to Jerusalem and the blossoming of faith-based diplomacy.

Five countries have their embassies in Jerusalem: the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo and Papua New Guinea.

The remainder of the 175 countries that have ties with Israel still maintain their embassies in Tel Aviv or in Tel Aviv suburbs due to the political sensitivities over the capital city.

Former President Donald Trump’s landmark decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem in 2018 set the stage for other countries to follow suit in the following years, with additional nations expected to make similar announcements in the near future.

This New Year - Support JNS

JNS is fighting back against the media bias against Israel – with the context, perspectives, and facts that tell the real story. This New Year, please help us keep fighting.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

STAY CONNECTED TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH WORLD

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

REGISTER NOW

Israel and the Jewish World Need You Now

JNS is combating the barrage of disinformation with factual reporting. We need your help to turn the tide and get the truth out about the Jewish people and Israel. Please consider supporting this important work with a contribution for the High Holidays.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates