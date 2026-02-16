More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Bondi Beach terrorist appears in court for first time

The hearing was the first time that Naveed Akram has been seen on screen since his arrest in December, according to “ABC Australia.”

JNS Staff
Mourners follow the hearse carrying the coffin of rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the Dec. 14 Bondi beach shooting attack, after his funeral service at the Chabad of Bondi Synagogue in Sydney on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by David Gray / AFP via Getty Images.
Mourners follow the hearse carrying the coffin of rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the Dec. 14 Bondi beach shooting attack, after his funeral service at the Chabad of Bondi Synagogue in Sydney on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by David Gray / AFP via Getty Images.
(Feb. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Bondi Beach killer Naveed Akram appeared in a Sydney court for the first time via video link on Monday. Akram, 24, faces 59 charges, including 15 counts of murder and one of committing a terrorist attack at an outdoor Chanukah party in December.

The case was mentioned before a court in December, but it is the first time Akram has been seen on screen since his arrest, ABC Australia reported.

Akram’s father, Sajid Akram, was killed by police during the shooting at Bondi on Dec. 14. The two attacked the “Chanukah by the Sea” event in Archer Park, which hundreds of people attended and was organized by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

Fifteen people were shot dead, and more than three-dozen others were injured.

“Wearing a green prison jumper with his hands on his lap, Akram sat in front of a table and spoke only when Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund asked if he heard a discussion about an extension of suppression orders,” ABC Australia reported. “‘Yeah,’ he replied.”

Suppression orders protect the identities of survivors of the shooting. Survivors can self-identify if they wish.

Akram’s lawyer, Ben Archbold, said it was premature to say what plea his client would enter.

Akram is being held in Goulburn Supermax prison. Archbold said he had visited him there. Asked how his client seemed during the visit, he said: “He’s just a client, and he’s a client that needs to be represented, and we don’t let our personal view get in the way of our professional obligations.”

Asked whether Akram had given a police interview, Archbold said, “All we’ve done is start the process. We’re waiting for the brief to be served. There’s nothing more I can say.”

In December, court documents were released with police allegations that Naveed and Sajid Akram conducted firearms training in regional New South Wales in October.

In a video they filmed, the two are seen “firing shotguns and moving in a tactical manner,” police said.

In a separate video, found on Naveed Akram’s phone, the men sit in front of an Islamic State flag and firearms.

Naveed Akram recites a passage from the Koran in Arabic before both men “make a number of statements regarding their motivation for the Bondi attack and condemning the acts of ‘Zionists,’” police said, according to court documents.

The documents also say that when the two reached Archer Park, they threw several improvised explosive devices into the crowd, which failed to detonate.

The case is scheduled to reconvene in court in April.

Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese told a press conference following the massacre that it was “an act of evil antisemitism, terrorism, that has struck the heart of our nation. An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian.”

Australia Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran oil-shipping network
The United States is “shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
July 14, 2026
Greg Casar Getty
U.S. News
Democrats split ahead of vote whether to cut $3.3 billion in U.S. aid to Israel
“The American people are crying out for an end to U.S. tax dollars subsidizing Israel’s military,” Rep. Greg Casar, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told colleagues.
July 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
Mahmoud Khalil files suit alleging Trump admin, advocacy groups conspired to deport anti-Israel activists
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman told JNS that the administration “acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority” in Khalil’s case, “as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews and damages property.”
July 14, 2026
Aaron Bandler
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
U.S. News
Trump announces ‘full blockade’ on Iranian shipping, drops Hormuz transit fee
“The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran,” the U.S. president wrote.
July 14, 2026
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. News
Jeffries opposes Massie bid to eliminate US aid to Israel
The amendment “would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel,” the House minority leader said.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses IDF officers at a graduation ceremony for the Combat Officers’ Course at the Bahad 1 military academy in Mitzpe Ramon on June 25, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran: ‘Attack us, and we will hit you harder than last time’
“We are prepared for any scenario,” the prime minister assured.
July 14, 2026
David Isaac
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein