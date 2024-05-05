More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Iranian university offers scholarships to US students expelled over protests

Shiraz University invites students involved in antisemitic attacks on campus to pursue their studies in Iran.

May. 5, 2024
Miri Weissman
GW protest
Anti-Israel protesters on the Foggy Bottom campus of George Washington University in downtown Washington, D.C., on April 26, 2024. Photo by Andrew Bernard.

An Iranian university has is offering scholarships to American students expelled for participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campuses across the United States.

In a statement reported by Iranian state-owned media outlet Press TV, Mohammad Moazzeni, head of Shiraz University in Iran’s southern Fars province, extended his invitation to “students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion” following clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement nationwide in the United States.

Moazzeni accused Western law enforcement of employing “autocratic methods” and “a lot of violence to contain this raging movement,” while threatening to expel students and hinder their future employment prospects, Press TV reported.

“Students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University, and I think that other universities in Shiraz and Fars province are also prepared [for this],” he stated.

According to CNN, since April 18, over 1,000 individuals have been arrested across more than 25 campuses in at least 21 states in connection with pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

At the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), police were called after a violent clash erupted between protesters and Israel supporters, involving makeshift weapons like pipes, tasers and pepper spray.

Over 200 arrests were made at Columbia University and City College of New York (CUNY), where protesters have established encampments and occupied buildings. Tulane University in Louisiana reported at least 14 arrests, with seven students suspended.

As universities grapple with the challenge of maintaining order while respecting freedom of expression, Iran’s controversial scholarship offer has raised concerns about the potential for further radicalization and the geopolitical implications of campus unrest.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Iran Education Campus Antisemitism
Miri Weissman
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin