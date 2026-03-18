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Adam Haskel

A plume of smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran on Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel, US strike Iran
The Islamic Republic fired ballistic missiles at the Jewish state, with defense systems operating to intercept the enemy projectiles.
Feb. 28, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
Ohad Monder, 9, reunites with his father and brother after 49 days in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 25, 2023. Credit: Schneider Children's Hospital.
Israel News
After delay, 13 more Israelis freed on second day of truce with Hamas
Nov. 25, 2023
Charles Bybelezer
The scene of a Palestinian terrorist attack that wounded seven people on Pinchas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv's Ramat Hahayal neighborhood, July 4, 2023. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israel News
Seven injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming, stabbing
Jul. 4, 2023
Charles Bybelezer