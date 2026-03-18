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Alon Levavi

Police officers stand guard while Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara Netanyahu, outside a hair salon in Tel Aviv on March 1, 2023. Photo: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90
Opinion
An outline for Israel’s new national guard
It must be part of the Israeli National Police.
Mar. 13, 2023
Alon Levavi