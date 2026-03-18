More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Ariel Harkham

Ariel Harkham

Ariel Harkham is the co-founder of the Jewish National Initiative and a high-tech executive.

American Jews, Israel, Flags, U.S.-Israel Relationship
Opinion
The old US-Israel security model is no longer viable
The Oct. 7 terrorist attacks showed cracks in the relationship between the United States and Israel, now is the time to become true partners.
Apr. 2, 2025
Ariel Harkham