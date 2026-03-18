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Carla Brewington

Jewish women resistance fighters captured by Nazi Germans during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in the spring of 1943. Credit: history images.blogspot.com.
Antisemitism
What modern-day resistance means
Oct. 5, 2016
Carla Brewington
An anti-Israel BDS movement protest in London. Credit: Claudia Gabriela Marques Vieira via Wikimedia Commons.
Culture and Society
On modern anti-Semitism, Christian silence is complicity
Jul. 25, 2016
Carla Brewington