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Carol Greenwald

U.S. President Donald Trump at his desk in the White House, Dec. 21, 2018. Credit: Shealah Craighead/White House.
Opinion
Gaslighting Trump
The Democratic Party and left-wing media have been engaged in a concerted effort to perpetuate a false narrative about American-Jewish attitudes towards Israel and former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Dec. 21, 2021
Carol Greenwald
U.S. President Donald Trump. Credit: Sean Sullivan and Robert Costa via Flickr.
Opinion
Furor over Trump’s ‘disloyalty’ remarks is a diversion
Aug. 22, 2019
Carol Greenwald
Opinion
Jew-hatred given a pass by Democratic Congress
May. 13, 2019
Carol Greenwald
The Sixth & I Historic Synagogue in Washington, D.C. Credit: Wikipedia.
Opinion
As Israelis hid in bomb shelters, a DC synagogue honored dead terrorists
Would Sixth & I hold a ceremony honoring the memories of the 9/11 terrorists? What about the Nazis who died fighting the Allies in World War II? What kind of demons are these rabbis trying to exorcise?
May. 10, 2019
Carol Greenwald
U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and administration officials, signs a proclamation formally recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, on March 25, 2019, at the White House. Credit: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.
Column
Would Democrats reverse Trump’s pro-Israel moves?
Liberal Jews’ Judaism is often said to consist of whatever is the latest position of the Democratic Party.
May. 1, 2019
Carol Greenwald
Trump, Netanyahu
Opinion
American Jews have not granted rabbis authority to speak in the political arena
In appealing to President Trump to stop Israel extending sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, the Conservative and Reform rabbinical leadership is, in effect, trying to declare U.S. sovereignty over Israel.
Apr. 16, 2019
Carol Greenwald