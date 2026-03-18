Carol Greenwald

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Would Sixth & I hold a ceremony honoring the memories of the 9/11 terrorists? What about the Nazis who died fighting the Allies in World War II? What kind of demons are these rabbis trying to exorcise?
In appealing to President Trump to stop Israel extending sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, the Conservative and Reform rabbinical leadership is, in effect, trying to declare U.S. sovereignty over Israel.