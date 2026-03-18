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Charles Jacobs and Avi Goldwasser

Jason Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, with students at the “Never Is Now” conference in New York, Nov. 2019. Source: Facebook.
Opinion
Will the Jewish establishment finally debate its critics?
America’s Jewish leaders have failed and must be held accountable.
Aug. 17, 2022
Charles Jacobs and Avi Goldwasser
Protesters in Boston advocate for the anti-Israel BDS movement on July 1, 2020. Courtesy: CAMERA.
Opinion
American Jewish leaders should lead or get out of the way
Jul. 18, 2022
Charles Jacobs and Avi Goldwasser