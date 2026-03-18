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David Hoile

David Hoile

David Hoile is the author of Justice Denied: The Reality of the International Criminal Court.

International Criminal Court
Opinion
Where did it go so wrong for the International Criminal Court?
The legitimacy of any court lives or dies on its independence and the impartial selection of the cases that appear before it.
Feb. 21, 2026
David Hoile
International Criminal Court
Opinion
The International Criminal Court is the theater of the absurd
Jan. 21, 2026
David Hoile
International Criminal Court
Opinion
2025 was a very bad year for the International Criminal Court
Dec. 21, 2025
David Hoile