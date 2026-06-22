Keir Starmer resigns as UK prime minister, Labour leader

Keir Starmer on Monday resigned as Britain’s prime minister and leader of the U.K. Labour Party, seven weeks after suffering a defeat in the May 7 local elections.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street on Monday morning, Starmer says he spoke to King Charles III and informed him of his decision to resign, the BBC reported.

Starmer said the Labour Party asked him whether he was best placed to lead it into the next general election. He said he “heard the answer” to that question and “accepts that answer with good grace”.

The outgoing premier said he would do everything to ensure an orderly handover of power, and pledged to give his successor his full support.

Starmer said he would be asking his party to set out a timetable for a leadership contest, with nominations opening on July 9, until parliament breaks for summer several weeks later.

“In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September,” he said, adding that he will remain in office “until the contest is complete.”