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Eli Kazhdan

Masa participants take part in Masa's Diaspora Week. Source: Facebook.
Opinion
To connect Israel and the Diaspora, we must take it personally
The time, energy, ideas and fresh perspectives offered by Masa fellows greatly benefit a broad range of Israeli micro-communities.
Feb. 28, 2020
Eli Kazhdan