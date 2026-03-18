Eran Navon

Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
“I’ll put my head on his shoulder and tell him, ‘How wonderful, how wonderful that we’re together again,’” says Yael Alexander, whose 21-year-old son Edan is set to be released by Hamas after more than a year in captivity.