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Eran Navon

Yael Alexander
Israel News
‘I’m still stuck on Oct. 7,’ says Edan Alexander’s mother
“I’ll put my head on his shoulder and tell him, ‘How wonderful, how wonderful that we’re together again,’” says Yael Alexander, whose 21-year-old son Edan is set to be released by Hamas after more than a year in captivity.
May. 12, 2025
Eran Navon