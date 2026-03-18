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Eran Shayshon

Pro-Israel demonstrators in front of the Federal Building in Los Angeles on May 12, 2021. Photo by Harvey Farr.
Opinion
Islamists and progressives form a ‘Red-Green Alliance’ against the individual
Jews and Muslims together must fight to define ourselves via a Coalition of the Erased.
Sep. 7, 2022
Eran Shayshon