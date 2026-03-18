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Eric Narrow

Residents check what is left of their homes after wildfires wiped out most of the houses last week in Mevo Modi’im, near the Ben Shemen Forest, on May 26, 2019. Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90.
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After the fire: Mevo Modi’im homeless pick up the pieces
In just 10 minutes, Chana Stein had to collect nearly a decade’s worth of memories and seek a safe distance from the blaze encroaching on the home she and her husband, Danny, had built.
May. 31, 2019
Eric Narrow