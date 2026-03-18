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Haras Rafiq

Police at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, during the taking of hostages, Jan. 15, 2022. Credit: News 360 TV via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
In Texas: The target was Jewish, the motive anti-Semitism
How much more needs to happen before the media acknowledges that such attacks have something to do with the Jewish community?
Jan. 17, 2022
Haras Rafiq