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Ilana Argentar

Ilana Argentar

Ilana Argentar is an incoming freshman at Bradley University in Illinois.

AEPi at the University of Tennessee
Opinion
Stop the campus descent into hate
In Poland in the 1930s, there were university-sanctioned “Jew-free Tuesdays.” It must not happen again.
Aug. 9, 2024
Ilana Argentar