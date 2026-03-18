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Jarrod Tanny

Pro-Palestine Rally in Melbourne, Australia
Opinion
The woke-Hamas alliance is real
And it seeks our elimination.
Nov. 13, 2023
Jarrod Tanny
McCosh 50, the largest lecture hall on Princeton University's campus, in Princeton, N.J. Credit: Politics Is Exciting via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Silence of the Lambs: Dissecting the failure of Jewish-studies programs
Sep. 11, 2023
Jarrod Tanny
An anti-Israel protest in London in June 2021. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Ten reasons why anti-Zionists are antisemites
Dec. 14, 2022
Jarrod Tanny