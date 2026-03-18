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Jeremy Saltan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with President Reuven Rivlin during the Israel prize ceremony at the International Conference Center (ICC) in Jerusalem on May 2, 2017. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli politics ‘101’: Electing a prime minister and forming a government coalition
On Tuesday, April 9, Israelis will elect their legislative branch, the Knesset. But they won’t actually know the final results of the top job until weeks later.
Jan. 16, 2019
Jeremy Saltan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the funeral of former Israeli minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs Moshe Arens at Savyon Cemetery, on Jan. 8, 2019. Photo by Flash90.
Israel News
‘Dramatic announcement’ keeps Netanyahu’s legal woes atop election cycle
Jan. 9, 2019
Jeremy Saltan
The Knesset Plenary Hall during speeches ahead of the vote on the National Law, which will enforce the foundation of the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people, on July 18, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli Elections Knesset Insider: The divisions before the unions
Jan. 6, 2019
Jeremy Saltan