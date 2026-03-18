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Johanna Markind

Doug Emhoff
Opinion
As hate crimes surge, Biden pretends to care about Jews
Expect a White House roundtable with unspecified Jewish leaders, hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, to be long on optics and short on results.
Dec. 6, 2022
Johanna Markind
Jonathan Greenblatt
Opinion
The ADL’s leader starts talking the talk on left-wing anti-Semitism
May. 23, 2022
Johanna Markind
Supporters of the BDS movement against Israel. Photo by Alex Christy/Flickr.
Opinion
Lessons learned on the frontlines against BDS
Nov. 17, 2021
Johanna Markind