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Joshua M. Karlip

Protesters in Berlin hold a Palestinian flag and the initials of the anti-Israel BDS movement while then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Germany in August 2019. Credit: Israel Hayom.
Opinion
The Association for Jewish Studies has become a mouthpiece for progressive antisemitism
The organization has taken a sharp turn away from Zionism, Israel and Orthodox Jews.
Jan. 26, 2023
Joshua M. Karlip