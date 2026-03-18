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Martin Kramer

A view of the Trumpeldor cemetery, built in 1902 by one of Tel Aviv’s founders, Shimon Rokach. It’s named after Yosef Trumpeldor, a Jewish Russian war hero who lived in the beginning of the 20th century. Many of the city’s founding fathers, central Zionist and cultural figures are buried here. Credit: Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Column
Bernard Lewis rests among the greats
Trumpeldor cemetery is to Tel Aviv what the Père Lachaise cemetery is to Paris.
Jun. 1, 2018
Martin Kramer