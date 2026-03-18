More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Michael Lumish

Protesters in Berlin hold a Palestinian flag and the initials of the anti-Israel BDS movement while then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Germany in August 2019. Credit: Israel Hayom.
Opinion
A Jewish progressive takes on antisemitic ‘wokeness’
David L. Bernstein’s “Woke Antisemitism” describes how a “social justice” movement collapsed into Jew-hatred.
Nov. 20, 2022
Michael Lumish