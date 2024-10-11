Trump calls US vote ‘most important day in the history of Israel’

Former President Donald Trump, speaking at an event commemorating the first anniversary of the Hamas onslaught on Israel, declared that the upcoming U.S. presidential election will be “the most important day in the history of Israel.”

He spoke at his golf club near Miami, where he addressed a crowd of supportive Jewish leaders. Trump cast an electoral victory by his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, as an existential threat to Israel.

“If you want to know the truth, I believe that. I think you believe that, too,” Trump said to applause. “If we don’t win this election, there is a tremendous consequence for everything.”

President Trump takes the stage at October 7th Rememberance Event alongside Miriam Adelson in Miami, FL pic.twitter.com/u5sCIJVwFQ — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 8, 2024

Trump blamed the Biden administration for the atrocities that occurred a year ago, saying that “the Oct. 7 attack would never have happened if I was president. The past two years have proven that weakness only begets violence and war.”

He described Oct. 7 as “one of the darkest hours in all of human history,” adding that “anti-Jewish hatred has returned even here in America” and is “within the ranks of the Democrat Party, in particular.”

The former president made a series of promises to the room, which included Republican lawmakers and prominent Jewish supporters such as billionaire backer Dr. Miriam Adelson.

“I will not allow the Jewish state to be threatened with destruction. I will not allow another Holocaust of the Jewish people,” Trump said.

Trump and Harris broke from the campaign trail to attend solemn events marking the anniversary of Oct. 7, when Hamas and Palestinian terrorists killed some 1,200 people and sparked a regional conflict.

Harris spoke at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, calling the massacre “pure evil” and urging that “the world must never forget” what happened.

She and her Jewish husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, planted a ceremonial pomegranate tree “to remind future vice presidents” not to “abandon the goal of peace, dignity and security for all.”

Harris also mentioned Palestinians, calling for “reliev[ing] the immense suffering of innocent Palestinians in Gaza, who have experienced so much pain and loss over the year.”

Earlier in the day, Trump visited the Ohel, the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson—in Queens, N.Y. Wearing a yarmulke, he placed a note praying for the release of hostages held in Gaza and was accompanied by the parents of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.