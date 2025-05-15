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News   Jewish Life

Israeli authorities issue bonfire ban for Lag B’Omer

A complete ban on bonfires, the most recognizable tradition of the holiday, was implemented due to extreme fire hazard conditions across the country.

May. 15, 2025
Miri Weissman
Children and their parents gather around an early bonfire in Tel Aviv to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag B’Omer, May 17, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Children and their parents gather around an early bonfire in Tel Aviv to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag B’Omer, May 17, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

Israel’s annual Lag B’Omer celebrations will begin Thursday evening, May 15, but will proceed without their most recognizable tradition as authorities have implemented a complete ban on bonfires due to extreme fire hazard conditions across the country.

Fire Commissioner Eyal Caspi issued a special order prohibiting the lighting of bonfires and open flames in all open areas throughout Israel. The ban took effect on May 9 and will remain in place until May 18 at 11:59 p.m.

“The prohibition was issued under the commissioner’s authority according to Regulation 8 of the National Fire and Rescue Authority regulations due to extreme conditions that increase the probability of fire outbreaks,” the Fire and Rescue Authority stated in its announcement.

The holiday, which falls on the 18th day of the Hebrew month of Iyar (May 16 this year), commemorates several significant events in Jewish tradition, primarily the death anniversary of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi), a prominent Talmudic sage and author of the Zohar. The day also marks the end of a plague that killed thousands of Rabbi Akiva’s students.

Despite the bonfire ban, limited exceptions exist for designated areas specifically prepared for fire lighting by local authorities, the Nature and Parks Authority or the Jewish National Fund, and have received approval from fire authorities.

The weather forecast indicates a significant temperature increase for Lag B’Omer day, with temperatures expected to rise 6-8 degrees Celsius across the country, creating drought conditions in most areas except along the coast.

More than 1.5 million students from kindergartens, elementary schools and middle schools will enjoy a day off on Friday following an agreement between the Teachers’ Union Secretary-General Yaffa Ben-David and the Finance Ministry.

Approximately 150,000 people are expected to attend the annual pilgrimage to Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai’s tomb on Mount Meron in northern Israel. This year’s celebration presents unique logistical challenges as the main lighting ceremony will take place Thursday night, leading into Friday, requiring visitors to return home at a reasonable hour before Shabbat begins.

The celebration has also sparked controversy after “Magen,” a support center for sexual assault victims in religious communities, demanded that Rabbi Eliezer Berland, a convicted sex offender, be barred from participating in the central lighting ceremonies at Mount Meron. Despite these objections, Berland’s “Shuvu Banim” community is scheduled to hold a lighting ceremony at 3:30 a.m. during the celebration.

Israel Railways announced service changes for the holiday period. Carmiel station will be closed for regular service on Thursday and Friday under police instruction, with shuttle services operating from Achihud and Acre stations. Additionally, no trains will operate on the Beersheva-Tel Aviv line on Thursday between approximately 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

This article was originally published by Israel Hayom.

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