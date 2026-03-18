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Moshe Lencer

Map with the flag of Israel. Credit: Vrezh Gyozalyan/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Make Israel education about the learner
We are no longer confined to dates in history we feel compelled to transmit. Instead, learning can occur through a cooking class, cultural event or any experience that enables people to build their own meaningful relationships with the Jewish state.
Feb. 22, 2021
Moshe Lencer