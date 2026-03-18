More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Najat Al-Saied

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Sept. 15, 2020, along the Colonnade of the White House on their way to sign the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House. Credit: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour.
Opinion
Abraham Accords media partnerships are critical to maintaining a warm peace
Bias and inaccuracies in the media during periods of conflict only benefit the most extreme voices.
Oct. 16, 2022
Najat Al-Saied
Black Lives Matter Protest in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Opinion
Can the Abraham Accords withstand the Democratic Party’s left-wing wave?
Jan. 10, 2021
Najat Al-Saied