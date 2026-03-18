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Peggy Shapiro

Lawdan Bazargan and her brother, Bijan, who was murdered by the Iranian regime and whose family has no idea where his body is buried. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
‘Never again’ means rejecting silence in the face of evil
Today, we must speak up for the thousands of people who were murdered by the Iranian regime and against those who would have us dismiss mass murder as “letting bygones be bygones.”
Oct. 17, 2021
Peggy Shapiro